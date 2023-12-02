The Northwestern State Demons (1-6) will hope to break a four-game road skid when taking on the No. 9 Baylor Bears (7-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ferrell Center, airing at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

This season, the Bears have a 52% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Demons' opponents have hit.

Baylor is 5-0 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Bears are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demons sit at 240th.

The Bears put up 93 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 78.3 the Demons give up.

Baylor is 6-0 when scoring more than 78.3 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor scored 82.2 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 71.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Bears surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than on the road (75.9).

In home games, Baylor made one more treys per game (10.1) than away from home (9.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to when playing on the road (35.8%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule