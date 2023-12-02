How to Watch Baylor vs. Northwestern State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Northwestern State Demons (1-6) will hope to break a four-game road skid when taking on the No. 9 Baylor Bears (7-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ferrell Center, airing at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Baylor vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Baylor Stats Insights
- This season, the Bears have a 52% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Demons' opponents have hit.
- Baylor is 5-0 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Bears are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demons sit at 240th.
- The Bears put up 93 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 78.3 the Demons give up.
- Baylor is 6-0 when scoring more than 78.3 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Baylor scored 82.2 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 71.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Bears surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than on the road (75.9).
- In home games, Baylor made one more treys per game (10.1) than away from home (9.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to when playing on the road (35.8%).
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Oregon State
|W 88-72
|Barclays Center
|11/24/2023
|Florida
|W 95-91
|Barclays Center
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 108-70
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Little Caesars Arena
