The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) after victories in six home games in a row. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison

The Golden Hurricane's 78.4 points per game are 22.8 more points than the 55.6 the Horned Frogs give up.

Tulsa is 5-2 when it scores more than 55.6 points.

TCU's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 78.4 points.

The Horned Frogs average 78.7 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 76.0 the Golden Hurricane give up.

TCU has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 76.0 points.

When Tulsa gives up fewer than 78.7 points, it is 3-0.

This season the Horned Frogs are shooting 46.6% from the field, 5.8% higher than the Golden Hurricane give up.

The Golden Hurricane make 45.7% of their shots from the field, 12.4% higher than the Horned Frogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.4 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.9 BLK, 57.3 FG%

21.4 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.9 BLK, 57.3 FG% Madison Conner: 21.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 43.2 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (32-for-78)

21.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 43.2 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (32-for-78) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)

10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28) Jaden Owens: 6.7 PTS, 5.9 AST, 35.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

6.7 PTS, 5.9 AST, 35.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.3 PTS, 56.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Schedule