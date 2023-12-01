Friday's game between the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) at Schollmaier Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-64 and heavily favors TCU to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 1.

The Horned Frogs enter this game after an 88-81 victory over Nebraska on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

TCU vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

TCU vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 80, Tulsa 64

Other Big 12 Predictions

TCU Schedule Analysis

The Horned Frogs defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers (No. 28 in our computer rankings) in an 88-81 win on November 25 -- their signature win of the season.

The Horned Frogs have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Horned Frogs are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 28) on November 25

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 126) on November 12

61-55 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 134) on November 15

76-56 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 140) on November 6

85-56 over UTEP (No. 208) on November 23

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.4 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.9 BLK, 57.3 FG%

21.4 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.9 BLK, 57.3 FG% Madison Conner: 21.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 43.2 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (32-for-78)

21.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 43.2 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (32-for-78) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)

10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28) Jaden Owens: 6.7 PTS, 5.9 AST, 35.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

6.7 PTS, 5.9 AST, 35.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.3 PTS, 56.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs have a +162 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23.1 points per game. They're putting up 78.7 points per game to rank 50th in college basketball and are giving up 55.6 per outing to rank 51st in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.