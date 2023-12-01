Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Tarrant County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Emerson High School at Colleyville Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
North Crowley High School at Allen High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Southlake, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
