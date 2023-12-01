The North Texas Eagles (6-1) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Pepperdine Waves (2-6) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
North Texas vs. Pepperdine Scoring Comparison

  • The Waves' 53.3 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 59.0 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • Pepperdine is 2-0 when it scores more than 59.0 points.
  • North Texas' record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 53.3 points.
  • The 79.1 points per game the Eagles put up are 18.5 more points than the Waves allow (60.6).
  • North Texas has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.
  • When Pepperdine gives up fewer than 79.1 points, it is 2-6.
  • The Eagles shoot 46.9% from the field, 9.2% higher than the Waves allow defensively.
  • The Waves make 38.8% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Texas Leaders

  • Desiray Kernal: 15.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 STL, 53.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
  • Tommisha Lampkin: 12.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 BLK, 57.6 FG%
  • Jaaucklyn Moore: 14.3 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)
  • Desiree Wooten: 6.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Dyani Robinson: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

North Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Southern Illinois W 79-73 Banterra Center
11/24/2023 Samford W 71-59 Reed Green Coliseum
11/25/2023 North Dakota W 71-50 Reed Green Coliseum
12/1/2023 Pepperdine - UNT Coliseum
12/6/2023 UAPB - UNT Coliseum
12/9/2023 Alcorn State - UNT Coliseum

