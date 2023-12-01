Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in McLennan County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Franklin High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Georgetown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lovelady High School at Mart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Athens, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.