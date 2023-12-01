The Dallas Mavericks host the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center on Friday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luka Doncic, Desmond Bane and others in this game.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -104)

The 31.1 points Doncic has scored per game this season is 1.4 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (32.5).

His per-game rebound average -- eight -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 7.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (8.5).

Doncic has averaged 3.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Get Dončić gear at Fanatics!

Kyrie Irving Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: +126)

Kyrie Irving's 24.6-point scoring average is 2.9 less than Friday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).

Irving has averaged 5.5 assists this season, 1.0 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +112) 6.5 (Over: +124) 3.5 (Over: +112)

The 23.5-point over/under for Bane on Friday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average.

He averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his over/under on Friday (which is 5.5).

Bane averages 5.2 assists, 1.3 less than his over/under on Friday.

Bane, at 3.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Friday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +106)

The 20.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Friday is 1.0 more than his season scoring average (19.5).

He has grabbed 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).

Jackson has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.