The Dallas Mavericks (11-6) are at home in Southwest Division action against the Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Mavericks are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's point total is set at 228.5.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -10.5 228.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas and its opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points in 13 of 17 games this season.

The average total in Dallas' games this year is 237.6, 9.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Mavericks are 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

Dallas has been the favorite in 13 games this season and won 10 (76.9%) of those contests.

Dallas has played as a favorite of -450 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 13 76.5% 119.5 225.1 118.1 230.8 233.9 Grizzlies 4 23.5% 105.6 225.1 112.7 230.8 222.4

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Mavericks have gone over the total seven times.

Dallas sports a worse record against the spread at home (3-4-0) than it does in away games (6-4-0).

The Mavericks average 119.5 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 112.7 the Grizzlies give up.

When Dallas puts up more than 112.7 points, it is 8-6 against the spread and 10-4 overall.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Mavericks and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 9-8 0-1 12-5 Grizzlies 6-11 1-0 6-11

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Mavericks Grizzlies 119.5 Points Scored (PG) 105.6 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 8-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 10-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 112.7 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-7 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-9

