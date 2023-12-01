Winnsboro High School will host Malakoff High School at 7:30 PM CT on Friday, December 1.

Malakoff vs. Winnsboro Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Forney, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wood County Games This Week

Jacksboro High School at Gunter High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

