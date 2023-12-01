Friday's contest features the No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) and the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) matching up at Cintas Center (on December 1) at 6:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-65 victory for Houston.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier is projected to cover the point spread (8.5) versus Houston. The two sides are projected to go under the 138.5 total.

Houston vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Houston -8.5

Houston -8.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -450, Xavier +320

Houston vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 70, Xavier 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+8.5)



Xavier (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (138.5)



Houston has gone 4-3-0 against the spread, while Xavier's ATS record this season is 3-3-0. The Cougars have a 1-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Musketeers have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 153.4 points per game, 14.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars average 76.3 points per game (165th in college basketball) while giving up 49.0 per contest (first in college basketball). They have a +191 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 27.3 points per game.

Houston is 26th in the nation at 38.7 rebounds per game. That's 10.7 more than the 28.0 its opponents average.

Houston makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball) while shooting 34.6% from deep (132nd in college basketball). It is making 2.6 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.4 per game while shooting 27.9%.

The Cougars put up 103.9 points per 100 possessions (41st in college basketball), while giving up 66.7 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Houston wins the turnover battle by 8.0 per game, committing 7.7 (second in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.7.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a +62 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 77.1 points per game, 141st in college basketball, and are giving up 68.3 per outing to rank 127th in college basketball.

Xavier is 119th in the country at 34.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.7 its opponents average.

Xavier knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.6 on average.

Xavier forces 13.0 turnovers per game (124th in college basketball) while committing 12.0 (191st in college basketball).

