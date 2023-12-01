Friday's contest between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-0) and the Houston Christian Huskies (3-4) at United Supermarkets Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-49 and heavily favors Texas Tech to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

In their last matchup on Monday, the Huskies earned a 79-51 victory over Howard Payne.

Houston Christian vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Houston Christian vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 77, Houston Christian 49

Houston Christian Schedule Analysis

The Huskies have zero victories against Division 1 opponents this season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Huskies are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Houston Christian is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Red Raiders are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the first-most wins.

Houston Christian Leaders

Kennedy Wilson: 12 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

12 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) N'Denasija Collins: 12.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

12.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Enya Maguire: 9.6 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

9.6 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Amy Cotton: 4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Jo Oly: 4.4 PTS, 32.6 FG%

Houston Christian Performance Insights

The Huskies are being outscored by 8.0 points per game, with a -56 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.9 points per game (284th in college basketball), and allow 66.9 per contest (236th in college basketball).

