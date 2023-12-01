The Dallas Mavericks, Grant Williams included, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Williams, in his most recent game, had in a 121-115 win over the Rockets.

In this article, we dig into Williams' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.8 6.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 3.1 Assists -- 1.6 2.0 PRA -- 15 11.1 PR -- 13.4 9.1 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.5



Grant Williams Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Williams has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.3% and 7.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Williams is averaging 5.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks rank 27th in possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 103 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have conceded 112.7 points per game, which is 14th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Grizzlies have allowed 45 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

The Grizzlies give up 25.1 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the worst team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 15.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Grant Williams vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 31 15 3 2 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.