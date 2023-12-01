Player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and others are available when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +104)

Friday's points prop bet for Tatum is 26.5 points. That is 1.2 fewer than his season average of 27.7.

He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Get Tatum gear at Fanatics!

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -104)

The 23.5-point prop bet set for Jaylen Brown on Friday is 1.6 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His rebounding average -- 5.0 per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (5.5).

Brown's assists average -- 3.6 -- is 1.1 higher than Friday's prop bet (2.5).

He has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet total for Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: -204)

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.4 points in the 2023-24 season, 3.1 less than Friday's prop total.

He has pulled down 7.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Holiday has dished out 5.1 assists per game, which is 0.4 less than Friday's over/under.

Holiday averages 1.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +190)

The 31.5-point over/under for Embiid on Friday is 0.5 lower than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of 11.3 is lower than his over/under on Friday (10.5).

Embiid averages 6.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Friday.

Embiid, at 1.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +120) 5.5 (Over: -159) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Tyrese Maxey's 27.0 points per game average is 0.5 points more than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (4.6) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).

Maxey has averaged 6.7 assists per game this season, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Friday (5.5).

Maxey's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.