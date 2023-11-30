Thursday's game between the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) and UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) matching up at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 80-77 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Lamar, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UTSA vs. Lamar Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

UTSA vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 80, UTSA 77

Spread & Total Prediction for UTSA vs. Lamar

Computer Predicted Spread: Lamar (-2.9)

Lamar (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 157.8

UTSA is 2-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Lamar's 4-1-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Roadrunners' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Cardinals' games have gone over.

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners have been outscored by 5.3 points per game (scoring 77 points per game to rank 139th in college basketball while allowing 82.3 per outing to rank 346th in college basketball) and have a -37 scoring differential overall.

The 38.1 rebounds per game UTSA averages rank 39th in college basketball. Its opponents record 39 per contest.

UTSA knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (188th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 30.1% from deep while its opponents hit 31.3% from long range.

The Roadrunners' 89.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 270th in college basketball, and the 95.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 294th in college basketball.

UTSA loses the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 11 (117th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.1.

