How to Watch UTSA vs. Lamar on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) face the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UTSA vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Liberty vs Florida Atlantic (6:00 PM ET | November 30)
- South Florida vs Hofstra (7:00 PM ET | November 30)
- UNC Wilmington vs East Carolina (7:00 PM ET | November 30)
- UT Martin vs Rice (8:00 PM ET | November 30)
UTSA Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 41.7% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- UTSA is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
- The Roadrunners are the 40th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 35th.
- The 77 points per game the Roadrunners put up are only one more point than the Cardinals allow (76).
- UTSA is 3-1 when scoring more than 76 points.
UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UTSA posted 70 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.8 more points than it averaged on the road (68.2).
- When playing at home, the Roadrunners gave up 11.7 fewer points per game (71.8) than away from home (83.5).
- UTSA drained 7.8 threes per game, which was one more than it averaged in away games (6.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% at home and 34.1% when playing on the road.
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|W 89-87
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Jacksonville State
|L 77-62
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/25/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 90-80
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|Lamar
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|Arkansas-Fort Smith
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
