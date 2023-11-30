The UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) face the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 41.7% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

UTSA is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Roadrunners are the 40th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 35th.

The 77 points per game the Roadrunners put up are only one more point than the Cardinals allow (76).

UTSA is 3-1 when scoring more than 76 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UTSA posted 70 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.8 more points than it averaged on the road (68.2).

When playing at home, the Roadrunners gave up 11.7 fewer points per game (71.8) than away from home (83.5).

UTSA drained 7.8 threes per game, which was one more than it averaged in away games (6.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% at home and 34.1% when playing on the road.

