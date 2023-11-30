Thursday's game at Moody Center has the Texas Longhorns (5-1) matching up with the Texas State Bobcats (3-4) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-63 win, as our model heavily favors Texas.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas vs. Texas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 79, Texas State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Texas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-15.7)

Texas (-15.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.1

Texas is 2-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas State's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Longhorns have a 4-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bobcats have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns' +89 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 82 points per game (60th in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per outing (113th in college basketball).

Texas pulls down 33.3 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball) while allowing 28.3 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.0 boards per game.

Texas makes 2.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.5 (177th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.8.

The Longhorns average 104.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (37th in college basketball), and give up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (112th in college basketball).

Texas forces 12.2 turnovers per game (187th in college basketball) while committing 11.7 (168th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.