The Texas State Bobcats (3-4) face the Texas Longhorns (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Moody Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on LHN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Texas State matchup.

Texas vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-18.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-19.5) 138.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas vs. Texas State Betting Trends

Texas has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of six times this season.

Texas State has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Bobcats games have hit the over four out of seven times this year.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Sportsbooks rate Texas much higher (21st-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (69th).

Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

