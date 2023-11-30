How to Watch Texas vs. Texas State on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The No. 16 Texas Longhorns (5-1) play the Texas State Bobcats (3-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on Longhorn Network.
Texas vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Texas Stats Insights
- This season, the Longhorns have a 51.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Texas shoots higher than 43.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Longhorns are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats sit at 289th.
- The Longhorns score 82 points per game, 12 more points than the 70 the Bobcats give up.
- Texas is 5-1 when scoring more than 70 points.
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas put up 84.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 15.4 points per contest.
- The Longhorns ceded 67.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72 in away games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Texas fared better at home last season, draining 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Louisville
|W 81-80
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|UConn
|L 81-71
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Wyoming
|W 86-63
|Moody Center
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Moody Center
