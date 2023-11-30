The No. 16 Texas Longhorns (5-1) play the Texas State Bobcats (3-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

This season, the Longhorns have a 51.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have knocked down.

In games Texas shoots higher than 43.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Longhorns are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats sit at 289th.

The Longhorns score 82 points per game, 12 more points than the 70 the Bobcats give up.

Texas is 5-1 when scoring more than 70 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas put up 84.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 15.4 points per contest.

The Longhorns ceded 67.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Texas fared better at home last season, draining 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

