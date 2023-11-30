The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) are favored by 1.5 points against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The over/under for the matchup is 139.5.

Texas Tech vs. Butler Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Butler -1.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech and its opponents have scored more than 139.5 combined points once this season.

The average over/under for Texas Tech's outings this season is 130.0, 9.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Texas Tech is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Texas Tech has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Red Raiders have entered three games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas Tech has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas Tech vs. Butler Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 4 57.1% 80.6 149.9 65.3 126 142.5 Texas Tech 1 20% 69.3 149.9 60.7 126 133.9

Additional Texas Tech Insights & Trends

The Red Raiders' 69.3 points per game are just 4.0 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Texas Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 65.3 points.

Texas Tech vs. Butler Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 6-1-0 3-0 3-4-0 Texas Tech 2-3-0 1-1 1-4-0

Texas Tech vs. Butler Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Texas Tech 10-6 Home Record 11-6 3-9 Away Record 3-7 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.