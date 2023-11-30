The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) square off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Texas Tech vs. Butler Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).

Texas Tech has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders rank 143rd.

The Red Raiders score only 4.0 more points per game (69.3) than the Bulldogs give up (65.3).

Texas Tech is 4-1 when it scores more than 65.3 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech put up more points at home (77.4 per game) than on the road (66.0) last season.

At home, the Red Raiders conceded 68.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.1.

Texas Tech drained more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than on the road (33.5%).

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule