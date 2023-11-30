Stars vs. Flames November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson and the Calgary Flames' Nazem Kadri will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams play on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Stars vs. Flames Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-135)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSW
Stars Players to Watch
- Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors (20 points), via put up 10 goals and 10 assists.
- Through 20 games, Robertson has scored six goals and picked up 13 assists.
- Roope Hintz's 18 points this season are via eight goals and 10 assists.
- Scott Wedgewood (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .916% save percentage ranks 17th in the NHL.
Flames Players to Watch
- Calgary's Elias Lindholm has recorded 10 assists and five goals in 22 games. That's good for 15 points.
- With 14 total points (0.6 per game), including four goals and 10 assists through 22 games, Kadri is pivotal for Calgary's offense.
- This season, Calgary's Jonathan Huberdeau has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) this season.
- In the crease, Daniel Vladar has a 4-2-1 record this season, with an .883 save percentage (53rd in the league). In 7 games, he has 173 saves, and has allowed 23 goals (3.2 goals against average).
Stars vs. Flames Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Flames AVG
|Flames Rank
|9th
|3.35
|Goals Scored
|2.91
|20th
|9th
|2.8
|Goals Allowed
|3.27
|20th
|18th
|30.4
|Shots
|32
|9th
|22nd
|31.6
|Shots Allowed
|29.6
|10th
|16th
|20.31%
|Power Play %
|11.27%
|27th
|3rd
|88.57%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.56%
|12th
