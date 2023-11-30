How to Watch the Stars vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Calgary Flames (9-10-3) will host the Dallas Stars (13-5-2) -- who've won four straight on the road -- on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Watch on ESPN+ and BSSW as the Stars try to knock off the Flames.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars vs Flames Additional Info
|Stars vs Flames Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Flames Prediction
|Stars vs Flames Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Flames Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Stars vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|Flames
|7-4 CGY
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|Stars
|4-3 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 56 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Stars rank 15th in the NHL with 67 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Stars are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|20
|10
|10
|20
|18
|7
|50.6%
|Jason Robertson
|20
|6
|13
|19
|16
|14
|-
|Roope Hintz
|19
|8
|10
|18
|5
|6
|51.4%
|Matt Duchene
|19
|6
|11
|17
|5
|11
|56.3%
|Wyatt Johnston
|20
|9
|7
|16
|9
|7
|48.2%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames' total of 72 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 22nd in the league.
- The Flames' 64 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Flames have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 32 goals over that span.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|22
|5
|10
|15
|9
|13
|54.9%
|Nazem Kadri
|22
|4
|10
|14
|19
|17
|48.2%
|Andrew Mangiapane
|21
|5
|8
|13
|4
|4
|0%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|22
|4
|9
|13
|17
|10
|100%
|Blake Coleman
|22
|6
|6
|12
|12
|13
|42.9%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.