Rice vs. UT Martin November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Rice Owls (1-2) face the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Rice vs. UT Martin Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Rice Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rice Top Players (2022-23)
- Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Parker Stewart: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rice vs. UT Martin Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rice Rank
|Rice AVG
|UT Martin AVG
|UT Martin Rank
|56th
|76.9
|Points Scored
|80.5
|14th
|334th
|76.6
|Points Allowed
|75.4
|319th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|35.7
|18th
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.