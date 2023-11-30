The Lamar Cardinals (4-3) face the UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

Lamar has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners sit at 86th.

The Cardinals' 83.7 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 82.3 the Roadrunners give up.

Lamar is 4-0 when it scores more than 82.3 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Lamar put up more points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (63.2) last season.

At home, the Cardinals allowed 71.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).

Lamar drained more 3-pointers at home (6 per game) than on the road (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than away (32%).

Lamar Upcoming Schedule