How to Watch Lamar vs. UTSA on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Lamar Cardinals (4-3) face the UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lamar vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Lamar Stats Insights
- Lamar has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners sit at 86th.
- The Cardinals' 83.7 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 82.3 the Roadrunners give up.
- Lamar is 4-0 when it scores more than 82.3 points.
Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Lamar put up more points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (63.2) last season.
- At home, the Cardinals allowed 71.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).
- Lamar drained more 3-pointers at home (6 per game) than on the road (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than away (32%).
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 83-65
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Longwood
|L 83-72
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|Delaware State
|W 84-81
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/30/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Montagne Center
