The Lamar Cardinals (4-3) face the UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. UTSA Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Lamar Stats Insights

  • Lamar has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners sit at 86th.
  • The Cardinals' 83.7 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 82.3 the Roadrunners give up.
  • Lamar is 4-0 when it scores more than 82.3 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Lamar put up more points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (63.2) last season.
  • At home, the Cardinals allowed 71.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).
  • Lamar drained more 3-pointers at home (6 per game) than on the road (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than away (32%).

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 83-65 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 @ Longwood L 83-72 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/26/2023 Delaware State W 84-81 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/30/2023 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center
12/3/2023 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/14/2023 UL Monroe - Montagne Center

