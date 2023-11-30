Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kaufman County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Kaufman County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kaufman County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenville High School at North Forney High School
- Game Time: 4:30 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Royse City, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forney High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
