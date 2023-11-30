Dallas Cowboys receiver Jake Ferguson will face the Seattle Seahawks and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 13, starting at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Ferguson has accumulated 40 catches for 421 yards and four TDs this year so far this season. He has been targeted on 58 occasions, and averages 38.3 yards receiving.

Ferguson vs. the Seahawks

Ferguson vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

13 players have caught a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Seahawks allow 230.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Seahawks have allowed 14 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 15th among NFL defenses.

Jake Ferguson Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-118)

Ferguson Receiving Insights

In four of 11 games this year, Ferguson has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Ferguson has been targeted on 58 of his team's 390 passing attempts this season (14.9% target share).

He has 421 receiving yards on 58 targets to rank 74th in NFL play with 7.3 yards per target.

Ferguson has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored four of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (12.1%).

Ferguson (17 red zone targets) has been targeted 25.4% of the time in the red zone (67 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Ferguson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 10 TAR / 7 REC / 91 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

