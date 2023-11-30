Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Falls County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Falls County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Falls County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Marlin High School at Tolar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Falls City High School at Chilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Buda, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
