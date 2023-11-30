Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eastland County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Eastland County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eastland County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jim Ned High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.