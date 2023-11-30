In Dallas County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available below.

Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Cistercian Prep School

  • Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on November 29
  • Location: Irving, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview Centennial High School at Royse City High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Royse City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Forney High School at Skyline High School

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Lewisville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Denton High School at St. Mark's School Of Texas

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Lewisville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Lewisville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Lewisville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

