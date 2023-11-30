Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Borden County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Borden County, Texas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Borden County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Borden County High School at Quanah High School
- Game Time: 11:40 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Borden County High School at Ballinger High School
- Game Time: 3:40 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
