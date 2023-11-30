Big 12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Two games on Thursday's college basketball schedule feature a Big 12 team, including the matchup between the Baylor Bears and the SMU Mustangs.
Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|SE Louisiana Lions at Kansas Jayhawks
|1:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Baylor Bears at SMU Mustangs
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
