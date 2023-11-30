Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Archer County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Archer County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Archer County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vernon High School at Archer City High School
- Game Time: 10:20 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holliday High School at Jim Ned High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Archer City High School at Newcastle High School
- Game Time: 3:40 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Newcastle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holliday High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newcastle High School at Archer City High School
- Game Time: 7:40 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
