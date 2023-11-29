The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) will be looking to end a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the UTEP Miners (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Trends

UTEP has won two games against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Miners have gone over the point total twice.

Texas A&M-CC has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this year.

Games featuring the Islanders have gone over the point total once this year.

