WAC opponents meet when the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1, 0-0 WAC) visit the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5, 0-0 WAC) at UTRGV Fieldhouse, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Antelopes are 13.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Edinburg, Texas

Edinburg, Texas Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grand Canyon -13.5 152.5

Vaqueros Betting Records & Stats

UT Rio Grande Valley and its opponents have combined to score more than 152.5 points twice this season.

UT Rio Grande Valley's games this year have had a 154-point total on average, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UT Rio Grande Valley is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

UT Rio Grande Valley was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Vaqueros have not won as an underdog of +600 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

UT Rio Grande Valley has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grand Canyon 2 66.7% 81.4 155.3 68 148.1 143.5 UT Rio Grande Valley 2 50% 73.9 155.3 80.1 148.1 157.5

Additional UT Rio Grande Valley Insights & Trends

The Antelopes had seven wins in 18 games against the spread last year in WAC action.

The Vaqueros put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 68 the Antelopes allow to opponents.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grand Canyon 3-0-0 3-0 2-1-0 UT Rio Grande Valley 1-3-0 1-1 2-2-0

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grand Canyon UT Rio Grande Valley 14-4 Home Record 12-6 5-5 Away Record 3-10 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

