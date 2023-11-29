Wednesday's contest features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-2) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-5) matching up at Grand Canyon University Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-54 victory for heavily favored Grand Canyon according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Vaqueros' most recent game was a 72-63 loss to Oral Roberts on Wednesday.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 71, UT Rio Grande Valley 54

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Kade Hackerott: 10.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 BLK, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

10.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 BLK, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Iyana Dorsey: 19.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

19.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Charlotte O'Keefe: 9.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 54.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

9.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 54.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Arianna Sturdivant: 7.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

7.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Mele Kailahi: 9.8 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros' -65 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.0 points per game (266th in college basketball) while giving up 73.0 per outing (311th in college basketball).

