The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-3, 0-0 WAC) are home in WAC play against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 WAC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

UT Arlington is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 317th.

The 75.7 points per game the Mavericks score are just 4.9 more points than the Wildcats allow (70.8).

When UT Arlington scores more than 70.8 points, it is 3-1.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UT Arlington posted 72.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 11.4 more points than it averaged away from home (61.5).

The Mavericks gave up 66.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.5).

When playing at home, UT Arlington sunk 0.8 more three-pointers per game (7) than away from home (6.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to on the road (31.2%).

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule