The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-3, 0-0 WAC) are home in WAC play against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 WAC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Arlington Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
  • UT Arlington is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 317th.
  • The 75.7 points per game the Mavericks score are just 4.9 more points than the Wildcats allow (70.8).
  • When UT Arlington scores more than 70.8 points, it is 3-1.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UT Arlington posted 72.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 11.4 more points than it averaged away from home (61.5).
  • The Mavericks gave up 66.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.5).
  • When playing at home, UT Arlington sunk 0.8 more three-pointers per game (7) than away from home (6.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to on the road (31.2%).

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Arizona L 101-56 McKale Center
11/22/2023 Alcorn State W 82-69 College Park Center
11/25/2023 Texas State L 73-66 College Park Center
11/29/2023 Abilene Christian - College Park Center
12/2/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
12/6/2023 Texas-Dallas - College Park Center

