How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) battle the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Texas A&M vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies are shooting 43.9% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 35.4% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
- Texas A&M is 6-1 when it shoots better than 35.4% from the field.
- The Aggies are the top rebounding team in the country, the Cavaliers sit at 266th.
- The Aggies average 25.5 more points per game (79.3) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (53.8).
- Texas A&M is 6-1 when it scores more than 53.8 points.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Texas A&M averaged 73.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 73.7.
- The Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game at home last season, and 67 on the road.
- Texas A&M made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than on the road (33%).
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Penn State
|W 89-77
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 96-89
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Iowa State
|W 73-69
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/6/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/10/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Reed Arena
