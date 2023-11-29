Wednesday's game features the UTEP Miners (5-2) and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) squaring off at Don Haskins Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-65 victory for heavily favored UTEP according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 76, Texas A&M-CC 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP

Computer Predicted Spread: UTEP (-10.9)

UTEP (-10.9) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

UTEP is 2-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas A&M-CC's 2-1-0 ATS record. A total of two out of the Miners' games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Islanders' games have gone over.

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders' +53 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.3 points per game (118th in college basketball) while allowing 69.5 per outing (153rd in college basketball).

Texas A&M-CC wins the rebound battle by 8.5 boards on average. It collects 38.8 rebounds per game, 29th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.3.

Texas A&M-CC hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) at a 30.2% rate (272nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 its opponents make, shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc.

Texas A&M-CC has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 13.5 per game (281st in college basketball) while forcing 16.7 (14th in college basketball).

