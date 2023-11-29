The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) will look to stop a three-game losing stretch when visiting the UTEP Miners (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

  • The Islanders are shooting 44.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.0% the Miners' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Texas A&M-CC has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
  • The Islanders are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Miners sit at 161st.
  • The Islanders put up an average of 78.3 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 69.1 the Miners give up.
  • Texas A&M-CC is 2-1 when it scores more than 69.1 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Texas A&M-CC scored 87.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.7.
  • At home, the Islanders conceded 71.4 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed away (74.9).
  • Texas A&M-CC knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.3%) than on the road (31.5%).

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Texas Tech L 73-64 United Supermarkets Arena
11/22/2023 @ Northern Kentucky L 88-73 Truist Arena
11/24/2023 LIU L 83-68 Truist Arena
11/29/2023 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center
12/6/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - American Bank Center
12/9/2023 Omaha - American Bank Center

