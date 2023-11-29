WAC foes battle when the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) welcome in the Tarleton State Texans (4-2, 0-0 WAC) at William R. Johnson Coliseum, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tarleton State vs. SFA Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Tarleton State Stats Insights

  • The Texans have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the 'Jacks have averaged.
  • Tarleton State is 3-0 when it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Texans are the 224th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the 'Jacks sit at 298th.
  • The Texans' 68.8 points per game are just 2.5 fewer points than the 71.3 the 'Jacks allow.
  • Tarleton State is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tarleton State averaged 80.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 63.6.
  • The Texans conceded fewer points at home (60.6 per game) than away (74.3) last season.
  • Tarleton State sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (3.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than away (28.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Bradley L 86-63 Carver Arena
11/20/2023 Austin Peay W 66-59 JSerra Pavilion
11/22/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 59-40 JSerra Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/2/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - Wisdom Gym
12/5/2023 Hardin-Simmons - Wisdom Gym

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.