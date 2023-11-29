Wednesday's college basketball slate includes two games featuring Southland teams in action. Among those contests is the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions squaring off against the Washington State Cougars.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV New Orleans Privateers at South Alabama Jaguars 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Washington State Cougars 10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 Pac-12 Network

Follow Southland games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!