Wednesday's game that pits the SMU Mustangs (5-2) versus the Dayton Flyers (4-2) at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SMU, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM on November 29.

The game has no line set.

SMU vs. Dayton Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

SMU vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 71, Dayton 65

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Dayton

Computer Predicted Spread: SMU (-5.9)

SMU (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 136.8

SMU has a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Dayton, who is 3-3-0 ATS. One of the Mustangs' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Flyers' games have gone over.

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game (scoring 73.9 points per game to rank 212th in college basketball while allowing 63.7 per contest to rank 53rd in college basketball) and have a +71 scoring differential overall.

The 35.7 rebounds per game SMU averages rank 87th in the country, and are 2.4 more than the 33.3 its opponents pull down per outing.

SMU connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (191st in college basketball) at a 34.2% rate (139th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make at a 25.2% rate.

The Mustangs average 91.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (244th in college basketball), and allow 78.9 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball).

SMU has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.9 per game (113th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.7 (158th in college basketball).

