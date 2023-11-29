The SMU Mustangs (5-2) hit the court against the Dayton Flyers (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Dayton Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Flyers allow to opponents.
  • In games SMU shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
  • The Mustangs are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flyers sit at 330th.
  • The Mustangs average 6.6 more points per game (73.9) than the Flyers give up (67.3).
  • SMU is 5-0 when scoring more than 67.3 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SMU averaged 70.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 83.1.
  • In home games, SMU made 1.1 more threes per game (7.1) than in away games (6.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to on the road (28.0%).

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 West Virginia W 70-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Wisconsin L 69-61 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe W 70-57 Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum
12/3/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce - Moody Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena

