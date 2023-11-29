The Tarleton State Texans (1-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. This game is at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

SFA vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison

The Ladyjacks score 19.8 more points per game (78.8) than the Texans give up to opponents (59).

SFA is 3-1 when it scores more than 59 points.

Tarleton State is 1-3 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.

The Texans record 7.1 more points per game (71.5) than the Ladyjacks allow (64.4).

When SFA gives up fewer than 71.5 points, it is 3-0.

The Texans are making 45% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Ladyjacks concede to opponents (36.1%).

The Ladyjacks make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Texans' defensive field-goal percentage.

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 18.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 62 FG%

18.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 62 FG% Kyla Deck: 10.2 PTS, 4.2 STL, 34 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

10.2 PTS, 4.2 STL, 34 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Destini Lombard: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

10.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Zoe Nelson: 7.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 28.6 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

7.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 28.6 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA Schedule