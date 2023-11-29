How to Watch the SFA vs. Tarleton State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tarleton State Texans (1-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. This game is at 8:00 PM ET.
SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SFA vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison
- The Ladyjacks score 19.8 more points per game (78.8) than the Texans give up to opponents (59).
- SFA is 3-1 when it scores more than 59 points.
- Tarleton State is 1-3 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.
- The Texans record 7.1 more points per game (71.5) than the Ladyjacks allow (64.4).
- When SFA gives up fewer than 71.5 points, it is 3-0.
- The Texans are making 45% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Ladyjacks concede to opponents (36.1%).
- The Ladyjacks make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Texans' defensive field-goal percentage.
SFA Leaders
- Kurstyn Harden: 18.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 62 FG%
- Kyla Deck: 10.2 PTS, 4.2 STL, 34 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Destini Lombard: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Zoe Nelson: 7.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 28.6 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
SFA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|North Texas
|L 78-55
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|@ Texas Southern
|W 73-58
|Health & PE Arena
|11/25/2023
|Rice
|W 67-56
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|12/2/2023
|Abilene Christian
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Portland
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
