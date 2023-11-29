Alperen Sengun, Top Rockets Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - November 29
Nikola Jokic and Alperen Sengun are two players to watch on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (12-6) play the Houston Rockets (8-7) at Ball Arena.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: ALT, Space City Home Network
Rockets' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Rockets lost to the Mavericks on Tuesday, 121-115. Their top scorer was Sengun with 31 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Alperen Sengun
|31
|9
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Dillon Brooks
|16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|16
|9
|2
|0
|1
|2
Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Rockets Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
Rockets Players to Watch
- Sengun gives the Rockets 20.9 points, 9.1 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Fred VanVleet contributes with 16.1 points per game, plus 4.1 boards and 9.2 assists.
- The Rockets receive 19.1 points per game from Jalen Green, plus 4.3 boards and 3.0 assists.
- Jabari Smith Jr.'s averages for the season are 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists, making 51.0% of his shots from the floor and 38.0% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.
- Dillon Brooks' numbers for the season are 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 45.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Alperen Sengun
|22.2
|9.3
|5.5
|0.8
|1.0
|0.6
|Fred VanVleet
|15.3
|4.4
|9.4
|0.8
|0.5
|2.8
|Jalen Green
|20.1
|4.4
|3.2
|0.7
|0.4
|2.4
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|12.9
|7.8
|1.0
|0.5
|0.8
|1.7
|Dillon Brooks
|11.5
|3.2
|1.5
|0.8
|0.1
|1.5
