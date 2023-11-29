Player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun and others are available when the Denver Nuggets host the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and Space City Home Network

ALT and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -102)

The 21.5-point over/under for Sengun on Wednesday is 0.6 higher than his season scoring average.

He has collected 9.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Sengun averages 5.7 assists, 1.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -139) 9.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -122)

Wednesday's over/under for Fred VanVleet is 16.5 points. That's 0.4 more than his season average of 16.1.

He has averaged 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's season-long assist average -- 9.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (9.5).

VanVleet's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: +140)

Wednesday's points prop for Jalen Green is 19.5. That is 0.4 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Green has averaged three assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +172)

Jokic has scored 28.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.3 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 13.4 is 0.9 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (12.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 8.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (8.5).

Jokic's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

