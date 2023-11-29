The Denver Nuggets (12-6) will look to continue an eight-game home winning streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (8-7) on November 29, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 46.9% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 46.1% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Houston has put together a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Rockets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 12th.

The Rockets put up an average of 110 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 108.9 the Nuggets give up.

Houston is 4-3 when it scores more than 108.9 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Rockets are better offensively, averaging 111.9 points per game, compared to 107.2 on the road. They're also better defensively, conceding 98.6 points per game at home, and 115.8 away.

The Rockets average 3.1 fewer assists per game at home (25.1) than on the road (28.2).

Rockets Injuries