The Houston Rockets (8-7) will be monitoring two players on the injury report as they ready for their Wednesday, November 29 game against the Denver Nuggets (12-6) at Ball Arena, which begins at 9:00 PM ET.

The Rockets are coming off of a 121-115 loss to the Mavericks in their last outing on Tuesday. Alperen Sengun scored 31 points in the Rockets' loss, leading the team.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Amen Thompson SF Out Ankle 6.3 2.8 1.5

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee), Hunter Tyson: Questionable (Illness), Aaron Gordon: Questionable (Heel), Jamal Murray: Questionable (Hamstring), Peyton Watson: Questionable (Illness), Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Back)

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and Space City Home Network

ALT and Space City Home Network

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -5.5 217.5

