The Denver Nuggets (12-6) host the Houston Rockets (8-7) after winning eight straight home games. The Nuggets are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 217.5.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -5.5 217.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has combined with its opponent to score more than 217.5 points in six of 15 games this season.

The average total for Houston's games this season is 215.5 points, two fewer points than this game's over/under.

Houston's ATS record is 11-4-0 this year.

The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (41.7%) in those games.

Houston has not won as an underdog of +195 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rockets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 10 55.6% 113.1 223.1 108.9 214.4 222.8 Rockets 6 40% 110 223.1 105.5 214.4 220.3

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.

Three of the Rockets' past 10 contests have hit the over.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Houston has a better winning percentage at home (.889, 8-1-0 record) than away (.500, 3-3-0).

The Rockets score an average of 110 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 108.9 the Nuggets allow.

Houston has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 4-3 overall record in games it scores more than 108.9 points.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Rockets and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 11-4 3-1 5-10 Nuggets 7-11 4-3 7-11

Rockets vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Rockets Nuggets 110 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 5-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-8 4-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-3 105.5 Points Allowed (PG) 108.9 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 9-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-7 7-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-2

