Rockets vs. Nuggets November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Rockets (6-3), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ball Arena, go up against the Denver Nuggets (9-2). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and Space City Home Network.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ALT, Space City Home Network
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun is putting up 19.3 points, 9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He's also draining 54.5% of his shots from the field.
- The Rockets are getting 15.3 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists per game from Fred VanVleet this season.
- The Rockets are receiving 17.7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jalen Green this season.
- The Rockets are receiving 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr. this year.
- The Rockets are getting 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Dillon Brooks this season.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic posts 26.3 points, 7.7 assists and 13 boards per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. averages 13.7 points, 11.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jamal Murray averages 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon puts up 11.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.7 blocks.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 11.7 points, 1 assists and 2.3 boards.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Rockets
|114.5
|Points Avg.
|111
|106.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.8
|50.5%
|Field Goal %
|47.1%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|37%
